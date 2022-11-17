What the Tech: Gift ideas for those that work from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re trying to think of the perfect gift for someone on your list this year, ask yourself a question: Do they work from home?

Due to the pandemic, many companies were forced to send their staff home to do their work and many of those companies still allow employees to work remotely for at least a day or two each week.

If someone on your shopping list needs a home office upgrade, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great days to find deals online. Sitting at a desk all day isn’t good for their back or health. One solution is a desk that allows them to sit or stand.

FlexiSpot adjustable standup desks go from sitting to standing height in a matter of seconds with the press of a button. The desks come in various sizes and colors.

They’re sturdy too. All have a USB charging port built into the desktop. FlexSpot has many of its desks on a Black Friday discount through Thanksgiving. They might need a high-quality web camera for video meetings. Logitech makes high-quality cameras that are easy to use.

The AnkerWork video bar is new and has a 2K high-def camera with four built-in microphones, speakers, and a light to improve its appearance. The four-in-one video bar also de-clutters their desk by using only one cable.

If it’s been a while since they upgraded their computer monitor, they’ll find a thinner, bigger screen to be a big help.

Viewsonic loaned me a 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with a built-in blue light filter to be easy on the eyes and HDR 10 support for watching videos.

It’s stunning. It has speakers and can connect to multiple computers and laptops. Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones eliminate distractions in the home office.

Top of the line is the Bose QuietComfort headphones that block out noise even on an airplane when they’re traveling. They cost $379. For less expensive headphones there’s the Anker Life Q35 for about $100. Both sets are comfortable for hours and have microphones so they can take phone calls.

A wireless keyboard and mouse de-clutters the desk of at least two cords. Logitech keyboards have a slot for a smartphone to sit and multi-use inputs to connect a computer, a phone, a tablet, or another laptop with the press of a button.

Our favorite low-tech gift this year is the Quartet dry-erase board. It’s slightly larger than the keyboard and includes a dry-erase marker.

Take notes in a Zoom meeting, jot down phone numbers, and then erase them when you no longer need them. We picked one up for around $30 and found them in stores and online.

If they wish for their dedicated workspace at home, these gadgets eliminate any excuse for not being able to concentrate.

