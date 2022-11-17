Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish will tell you if your beer is cold. (CNN, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE, JULIE HARPER, MUSEUMS VICTORIA, COORS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Columbia County man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug activity

Latest News

As the Twitter turmoil continues, Elon Musk faces new scrutiny over how he is managing the...
Musk misses mark as Twitter tensions grow
A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish made by Coors will tell you if your...
Take A Look: Lost dog finds help at police station; Coors makes nail polish
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Man shot after 5-hour standoff in Burke County
More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the...
Democrats rush to pass bills before GOP takes House