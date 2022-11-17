Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school.
The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through.
They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The subjects will include coding, robotics, hydroponics and forensics – and all students are welcome to take part.
