Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school.

The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through.

They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The subjects will include coding, robotics, hydroponics and forensics – and all students are welcome to take part.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Columbia County man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug activity
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board

Latest News

Washington County
Take a look at this new school in Washington County
New radiation treatment equipment at Augusta University Health.
New facility boosts quality of cancer care at AU Health
Radiation
New AU radiation equipment offers better help for cancer patients
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68