Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school.

The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through.

They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The subjects will include coding, robotics, hydroponics and forensics – and all students are welcome to take part.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.