These local high school students have made some achievements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students at two different schools in Richmond County have something to celebrate.

Augusta Prep

Seven students from Augusta Prep were selected into the National Merit Scholars program, based on their PSAT scores and grade-point averages.

Three qualified as semifinalists and have applied for the next round of competition.

If selected, they will be getting scholarship money for the colleges of their choice.

We spoke to the three.

Charlie Dees said: “I really think the faculty here is incredible and education is great and that felt like enough preparation for the test itself.”

Kian Sheridan said: “I was happy. It’s nice to know that I did score high enough.”

Marlow Weatherred said: “In a way, I was thrilled to get that distinction, but in a way, I was also kind of relieved because I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Augusta Prep did have the most students selected of any school in Richmond County.

The students will find out about being finalists in the spring.

Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

College admissions time is a stressful time, but students at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School have a better idea about what’s next after high school.

They found out on Wednesday they got early acceptance to Augusta University.

“Honestly, I’m really excited,” said Genesis Mastre, a senior at Davidson. “A lot of emotions right now.”

AU leaders said the students now “can really see themselves as Jags.”

