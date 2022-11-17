Copeland Elementary students compete in Spanish spelling bee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Copeland Elementary School held a spelling bee, in Spanish, for 4th and 5th graders.

Students competing in this spelling bee have won their class competition and are competing to be the school’s spelling bee winner.

Class winners compete against each other, while their classmates cheer them on.

“It’s fun, and they are learning,” said Yaqueline Garcia, Spanish teacher.

She helped put this together.

“We want to promote language and culture, but also foster international mindsets,” she said.

Students have been practicing and this is where that work pays off.

“It’s definitely kind of nervous getting up on the stage with all the people out there, that’s one thing for sure. It’s definitely a nice experience to learn all the Spanish words,” said Justine Alberto Perez, a fifth-grade student.

Garcia thinks this is a good way to expose students to international cultures. She also says it promotes literacy and helps them with public speaking.

“The most important regardless of who the winner will be the most important is that they are part of this, and they are enjoying the experience,” said Garcia.

This is the third time the school has hosted a Spanish spelling bee.

