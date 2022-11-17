Students across CSRA participate in construction competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area.
“We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good for people looking for a career in construction. There’s a great opportunity, they’re high-paying careers, and the construction industry in Georgia is booming, said CEO of AGC Mike Dunham.
The event hopes to encourage teens to learn more about careers in the construction industry and prepares students for the regional ‘Skills-USA’ events in January.
The winners of the regional events will go on to the state competition in March at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
AGC Augusta Winners
Beginner Welding:
1st- Brooklyn Seagraves: Lincoln County High School
2nd- Chase Moody: Thomson High School
3rd- Jackson Evans: Evans High School
Advanced Welding:
1st- Carson Ansley: Thomson High School
2nd- Caleb Higgins: Evans High School
3rd- Sadie Poteet: Lincoln County High School
Masonry:
1st- Roydarius Hobb: Thomson High School
2nd- Axel Hernandez: Marion E. Barnes
3rd- Jaidyn Phillips: Evans High School
Carpentry:
1st- Avisai Sanchez: Marion E Barnes
2nd- Landon Sims: East Laurens High School
3rd- Rodolfo Rodriguez: Jefferson County High School
Plumbing:
1st- Peyton Leverette: West Laurens High School
2nd- Jacob Holt: Jefferson County High School
3rd- Hannah Dixon: Evans High School
Electrical:
1st- Peyton Amerson: Jefferson County High School
2nd- Chanler Amerson: Jefferson County High School
3rd Dawson Strickland: West Laurens High School
Sheet Metal:
1st- Waston Chester: Lincoln County High School
2nd- Austin Weeks: Evans High School
3rd- Maliachi Adam: Marion E. Barnes
Construction Cup:
Jefferson County High School
