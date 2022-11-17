Students across CSRA participate in construction competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area.

“We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good for people looking for a career in construction. There’s a great opportunity, they’re high-paying careers, and the construction industry in Georgia is booming, said CEO of AGC Mike Dunham.

The event hopes to encourage teens to learn more about careers in the construction industry and prepares students for the regional ‘Skills-USA’ events in January.

The winners of the regional events will go on to the state competition in March at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

AGC Augusta Winners

Beginner Welding:

1st- Brooklyn Seagraves: Lincoln County High School

2nd- Chase Moody: Thomson High School

3rd- Jackson Evans: Evans High School

Advanced Welding:

1st- Carson Ansley: Thomson High School

2nd- Caleb Higgins: Evans High School

3rd- Sadie Poteet: Lincoln County High School

Masonry:

1st- Roydarius Hobb: Thomson High School

2nd- Axel Hernandez: Marion E. Barnes

3rd- Jaidyn Phillips: Evans High School

Carpentry:

1st- Avisai Sanchez: Marion E Barnes

2nd- Landon Sims: East Laurens High School

3rd- Rodolfo Rodriguez: Jefferson County High School

Plumbing:

1st- Peyton Leverette: West Laurens High School

2nd- Jacob Holt: Jefferson County High School

3rd- Hannah Dixon: Evans High School

Electrical:

1st- Peyton Amerson: Jefferson County High School

2nd- Chanler Amerson: Jefferson County High School

3rd Dawson Strickland: West Laurens High School

Sheet Metal:

1st- Waston Chester: Lincoln County High School

2nd- Austin Weeks: Evans High School

3rd- Maliachi Adam: Marion E. Barnes

Construction Cup:

Jefferson County High School

