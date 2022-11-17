Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported.

The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified.

The outlet briefly caught fire and caused smoke in the building.

Students returned to the building within 30 minutes of evacuating and the building being cleared.

An investigation is underway on how the issue occurred.

No injuries were reported and the school day continued as normal.

