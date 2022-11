AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be a screening of ‘Christmas Party Crashers’ at Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta at 7 p.m.

The social hour will start at 6 p.m. As of Thursday, the movie is airing on BET.

The movie is locally produced and shot. The crew is made up of 85 percent of Augustans.

