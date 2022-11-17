Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. church donates thousands of gifts to children for Samaritan Shoe-Box ministry

By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langley First Baptist Church is actively involved in the Samaritans Purse Shoe Box ministry, this year they have increased their donations by thousands.

This year the volunteers have donated 2492 boxes, and counting. Langley had 3 packing parties this year that averaged 750 boxes packed each night. In previous years, the church produced two boxes, one for a boy and one for a girl.

Sandy Engelberg, member of Langley, said, “18 years-ago, a member questioned what would happen if we made more and sponsored the event through her Sunday School Class. That year 67 boxes were produced. Each year, the number has increased. It is one way, the church ministers during this special holiday season.”

The church has a core group of members that are dedicated to the ministry. Beverly Rushton is the primary point of contact and keeps track of all of the gifts and coordinates the shopping.

Ann Diamond leads a group of ladies in the church who meet monthly to make crafts for the boxes. These boxes include dolls, scarfs, aprons, pajamas, shorts, jump ropes, necklaces, and more.

In addition, Langley serves as one of the drop off locations for other churches and individuals to bring their boxes for processing.

Many members work behind the scenes either making crafts, shopping, or providing funds to support the effort. Almost every member of the church takes part in some way.

The ladies meet all year producing thousands items for the shoe boxes. Frances Beacher and Betty Jo Channel make hundreds of dolls each year. Buck and Jane Wilson make over 1500 jump ropes each year. Peggy Thompson and Vicki Carter make aprons and other presents. Many members work behind the scenes either making crafts, shopping, or providing funds to support the effort. Almost every member of the church takes part in some way.

