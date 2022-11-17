Submit Photos/Videos
Newly opened Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta

There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week.

Access to fresh produce and healthy foods has been scarce in that area.

It’s an issue the community has been dealing with for years.

Last year, Journey Sherwood Community Church along with a group called Growing Augusta teamed up to bring a new farmers market for the area to help with the problem.

The next market is Dec. 7 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 3131 Old Louisville Road.

It accepts cash, credit and digital payment and is working on accepting SNAP EBT payments by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

