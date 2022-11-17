Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Marjorie Taylor Greene is 1st Georgia U.S. rep to endorse Donald Trump

The 14th district congresswoman easily won re-election this month to a second term
Former President Donald Trump announced a run for the presidency in 2024. (Source: Pool)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed Donald Trump Thursday, becoming Georgia’s first congressional representative to endorse the nation’s 45th president in his latest quest for the White House.

Greene, a longtime Trump supporter, easily won re-election on Nov. 8 to a second term from Georgia’s 14 district.

Trump announced he was again running for president earlier this week. Greene made the endorsement on the Truth. social website.

Greene, who was first elected in 2020, defeated Libertarian Angela Pence and Democrat Marcus Flowers, who had attracted national funding in an effort to unseat her.

Greene’s northwest Georgia district includes the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun, and stretches southward to include a portion of west Cobb County.

Greene is a conservative businesswoman and unabashedly pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She also stands to resume some of her previous committee assignments under the new House GOP majority. Greene had been stripped of those assignments when Democrats controlled the House.

RELATED: Should school workers be armed? We asked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district

Presumptive new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has indicated Greene will resume some of her old assignments.

During Trump’s Tuesday night announcement, he again reiterated his support for Herschel Walker, who is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
WATCH: Judge to decide whether Saturday voting is allowed in Georgia’s Senate runoff
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Debate dud | Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fail to confirm participation
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Augusta on Nov. 14, 2022.
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
South Carolina's State House
S.C. lawmakers suing schools over allegations of critical race theory