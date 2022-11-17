Marjorie Taylor Greene is 1st Georgia U.S. rep to endorse Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed Donald Trump Thursday, becoming Georgia’s first congressional representative to endorse the nation’s 45th president in his latest quest for the White House.

Greene, a longtime Trump supporter, easily won re-election on Nov. 8 to a second term from Georgia’s 14 district.

Trump announced he was again running for president earlier this week. Greene made the endorsement on the Truth. social website.

Greene, who was first elected in 2020, defeated Libertarian Angela Pence and Democrat Marcus Flowers, who had attracted national funding in an effort to unseat her.

Greene’s northwest Georgia district includes the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun, and stretches southward to include a portion of west Cobb County.

Greene is a conservative businesswoman and unabashedly pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She also stands to resume some of her previous committee assignments under the new House GOP majority. Greene had been stripped of those assignments when Democrats controlled the House.

RELATED: Should school workers be armed? We asked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district

Presumptive new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has indicated Greene will resume some of her old assignments.

During Trump’s Tuesday night announcement, he again reiterated his support for Herschel Walker, who is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.