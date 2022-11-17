Man shot after 5-hour standoff in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot after a nearly five-hour-long standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team Thursday morning.

Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore, deputies discovered.

On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., deputies met with a female victim at the Sheriff’s Office regarding a domestic violence incident where she escaped her residence.

The victim reported she was physically assaulted and held against her will by McCardell whom she shares two children. The victim said she hid in the woods for several hours until a family member picked her up and transported her to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the interview, deputies learned McCardell has outstanding felony warrants stemming from a June 2022 domestic violence incident in Baltimore. The warrants are for assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and attempted first degree murder.

Deputies arrived to the 100 block of Southside Drive at 10:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on the children and follow up on the allegations, where they were met at the door by McCardell. While holding both children, he brandished a pistol, pointed it at deputies, and fired a shot.

McCardell retreated further into the residence and then came back to the door, and fired a second shot. Deputies returned fire and McCardell barricaded himself in the residence, firing a third shot. Deputies secured the scene, had McCardell contained to his apartment, and called the SRT.

A SRT negotiator made telephone contact with McCardell through his father, spending several hours negotiating McCardell’s surrender. Over the course of the negotiations, McCardell was erratic and threatened to kill deputies.

Waynesboro Police, Georgia State Patrol, Burke County EMA and Burke County 911 assisted during the operation.

The negotiations resulted in McCardell coming to the door. The SRT Team deployed a distraction device and McCardell again, while holding his children in his arms, brandished a handgun and pointed it at the SRT entry team, using the children as a human shield.

A SRT team member fired his weapon, striking McCardell.

McCardell was taken into custody at 3:30 a.m.

He was treated on scene for a gunshot wound to the leg and transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

The children were rescued by SRT team members, treated by Burke County EMA, and relinquished to the mother. The children, members of the public, nor law enforcement officers were injured.

McCardell faces charges of false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (multiple counts), and aggravated assault on a police officer (multiple counts).

