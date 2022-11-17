Submit Photos/Videos
‘I’m going to laugh while I kill you’: A look at standoff suspect’s past

By Steve Byerly
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A case file out of Maryland offers insight on the man involved in a five-hour standoff with deputies.

Accused of beating his wife until she fled and then using his young kids as human shields during a shoot-out with deputies Wednesday night in Burke County, Kevin McCardell, 33, was wanted on arrest warrants out of Maryland.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said McCardell didn’t want to be taken alive and shot at law enforcement officers. But he ended up in the hospital after a deputy shot him at his home in the 100 block of Southside Drive.

MORE COVERAGE:

We asked Baltimore County police about his record in Maryland, and they sent us a report about a domestic violence incident this past June in the community of Rosedale.

McCardell’s wife told police it erupted after she asked McCardell to go get some baby formula for their child.

The victim said McCardell got angry and started yelling. He started to choke her and then went back to sleep, police reported.

Kevin McCardell
Kevin McCardell(Baltimore County Police Department)

The victim said she asked him again and that McCardell threw a drink on her and pushed her out of bed, police reported.

McCardell eventually pushed her down some steps and began choking her and pushing her head against the closet door, police reported.

While choking her, he shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” “I’m going to laugh while I kill you” and “I’m going to kill you this time,” according to police.

The victim said he’d struck he in the past, but none of the incidents was documented, according to police.

WATCH BURKE COUNTY UPDATE:

Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.

In connection with the incident, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to court records.

A warrant was issued, according to the records.

That’ll have to wait until he’s out of the hospital, where he underwent surgery Thursday for the shooting injury.

Then he’ll face a range of charges in Burke County, where the sheriff says he’ll oppose bond.

MORE | Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?

