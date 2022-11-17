Submit Photos/Videos
Braswell Manigault Foundation hosts the Feast before the Feast

By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast before the Feast event Thursday.

The Feast before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods Community Center, and Carrie J. Mays Community Center.

MORE | Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans

It was started by the founder of Braswell Manigault Foundation, Monique Braswell.

Out of love for her community, Braswell started the feast out of her own kitchen. She later partnered with Augusta Parks and Recreation as a way to get the community back in the community center.

Some foods to expect are ham, turkey, chicken, dressing, and macaroni and cheese.

For more information about the event, visit Braswell’s Facebook page.

