Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter.

“Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said.

Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into an all-electric home.

“I was like wow! I was just shocked. I just moved from down the street and it’s a big difference in the taxes,” Georgia Power Customer Kimberly Butts said.

To make matters worse, Georgia Power proposed a 12% rate hike which the Public Service Commission will vote on next month. If approved, customers could see a $200 annual increase in their electric bill by 2025.

“At this point in time regardless of your financial status, we’re all on a fixed income because everything continues to go in one direction and that’s up,” Jeter said.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has partnered with Georgia Power to assist with the rising costs. They will be providing $44 million in one-time federal funding to about 200,000 Georgia Power customers with past-due utility bills.

“Georgia Power knows who’s behind and they’re going to be directly reaching out to those individuals. That process has already started and so individuals who receive communications about the partnership are able to access the funds and have their utilities paid,” Tonya Cureton Curry with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said.

It’s unclear if Kimberly and Alan will be eligible for assistance, but they are certainly holding out hope.

“It’s not so much that we’re looking for a handout per se, but due to the reality that’s all we can ask for,” Jeter said.

Georgia Power will be deciding who to assist based on certain financial criteria. To learn more about eligibility you can email utilityassistance@dca.ga.gov.

