Fugitive dad used kids as shields, choked-up Burke County sheriff says

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An emotionally moved Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams recounted Thursday morning how deputies rescued two young kids from a wanted man who didn’t want to be taken alive.

During a five-hour overnight standoff , fugitive Kevin McCardell – who was eventually shot by deputies – used his two young children as human shields, according to authorities.

That’s the part that choked up Williams at a news conference where he recounted how deputies’ first priority was getting the 1-year-old and 3-year-old to safety.

Despite being held by the father as he fired off shots at deputies, the kids weren’t hurt, Williams said.

“It was the closest I’ve been to a situation where children were in harm’s way,” Williams said emotionally.

“This could have been a lot worse,” Williams said in describing a situation that shook up him and his deputies.

He said his staff handled the situation with “nothing short of professionalism and decorum,” and he credited that to experience and training.

“When you’re scared as hell, you’ve got to rely on training,” he said.

Williams said thankfully, the children are young enough that “they won’t remember this day – but we will.”

He described McCardell, wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Maryland, as a “very mean-spirited person” with a very extensive violent record.

McCardell earlier had beaten his wife in the face with a soiled diaper from one of the children until it broke up into pieces, Williams said.

And it all happened in the 100 block of Southside Drive, just 500 feet from Williams’ headquarters, he said.

After McCardell’s wife told deputies of the beating and said she’d had to leave her children with her attacker, deputies arrived at the residence at 10:30 p.m. to check on the kids.

They were met at the door by McCardell, according to deputies.

While holding both children, he brandished a pistol, pointed it at deputies and fired a shot, according to deputies.

After hours of negotiations, McCardell became irate again, and from what he said, deputies knew he didn’t intend to be taken into custody alive.

While using his children as shields, he brandished his gun at deputies.

At that point, a special operations team member said, deputies knew there was no retreat, and a member of the team shot him. Two deputies fired their weapons during the course of the incident, Williams said.

“It’s not a situation we caused,” he said. “It’s something we put an end to.”

McCardell was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and that’s where he remained Thursday.

Once he’s booked into jail, Williams doesn’t want the man – currently on parole out of Maryland – to be released.

“We will oppose bail,” Williams said.

As for the woman and the two kids, deputies found food and supplies for them, and they spent the night on a couch at the sheriff’s headquarters, Williams said.

The two deputies who fired their guns are “in an administrative posture” while their use of force is investigated.

Williams said the investigation shouldn’t take long, and he expected them back on active duty by the afternoon.

As is usually the case, the use of force is not being investigated by the agency involved. In this case, a special use-of-force team put together by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

“The case is in very capable hands,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.