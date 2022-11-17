Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 children die in Iowa house fire

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – Four children died in a house fire in Mason City, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

KTTC reported John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, the fire had spread to the first and second floors of the house by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters began rescue operations and removed multiple victims from the house.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

An unidentified 55-year-old and an 11-year-old were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Columbia County man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug activity

Latest News

FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
3 CBP agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, agency says
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin
Monique Braswell
Braswell Manigault Foundation hosts the Feast before the Feast
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years