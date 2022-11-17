Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Man shot after 5-hour standoff in Burke County

Latest News

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Augusta on Nov. 14, 2022.
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
South Carolina's State House
S.C. lawmakers suing schools over allegations of critical race theory
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
An Ohioan's case is at the center of the gay marriage debate before the U.S. Supreme Court....
Senate passes bill that would protect same-sex, interracial unions
David Ralston (Source: WALB)
Longtime Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies