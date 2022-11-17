Detectives find ‘love’ written on bullet during murder investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Concealment of a Death charges after shooting her boyfriend and leaving him in the house for one day, according to the District Attorney’s office.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Natalie Louise Miller, 33, entered a plea agreement where she agreed to the following:

An aggravated minimum sentence of 25 years

A maximum of 31 years on the Second Degree Murder Charge

A consecutive minimum sentence of 5 years or maximum 7 years on a Concealment of Death Charge.

According to the DA’s office, early in the morning on December 8, 2019, Hendersonville Police Dispatch received a call from a friend of the defendant, 33-year-old Natalie Miller. The friend told dispatch that Miller had contacted him and told him that she had shot and killed her boyfriend, Samuel Kalain Frazier.

Police and detectives immediately responded to the call.

Upon arrival, officers found Miller outside the Hendersonville house she shared with Frazier. Officers asked her what was going on and who was in the house and she responded saying “the body” was in the house and “the gun was on the table,” according to the office.

Officials said Miller was secured and Frazier’s body was found in the house with two gunshot wounds from a .45 caliber gun that was found on the table.

During an investigation, Miller waived her right to an attorney and provided incriminating information that she had shot and killed her longtime friend the day before the 911 call.

According to the DA’s office, Miller said she removed money from Frazier’s wallet after the shooting and went out to buy dinner and some liquor before returning to the house. Miller told officials she believed he was faking and waited for him to wake up.

Detectives found receipts that supported her assertion about buying dinner and alcohol.

Officials said she provided details about her self-medicating herself with Benadryl and asked detectives for a large amount of Benadryl on several occasions.

Miller told officers that Frazier had controlled her for years.

According to the office, she told officers she was injected with pus and Botox while she was sleeping, but she said she never saw needle marks on her body.

She also said something happened to her every night but she did not know who or what did it to her.

Following the investigation, it was determined that Miller had a history of mental illness but no prior criminal convictions before the murder. It was determined she was competent enough to stand trial.

Detectives also found an unspent hollow point bullet in the home with “Love N.M.” written down the side of the bullet.

Officials said Miller will serve a minimum of 30 years before she is eligible for release.

