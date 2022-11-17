Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting to return to clear skies into early Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly dropping to the mid-30s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

The sun finally returns Thursday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected Friday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Sunshine and chilly highs in the mid-50s stick around during the day Friday. Winds will be out of the northwest generally less than 10 mph.

Staying dry this weekend with temperatures remaining below average. Morning lows Saturday will be near 30 and afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph most of the weekend.

