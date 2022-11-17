Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever.

“We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County.

More than 100 light displays will be scattered across Evans Towne Center Park, including one big tree.

“This is the biggest one we’ve had so far, 50 foot,” Wheatley said.

And all the lights on it sync with the music.

“On something this scale, it doesn’t necessarily come with an instruction book, so we had to basically piece it piece by piece as a puzzle,” Wheatley said.

Park Operations Manager Wes Horton is testing it out.

To get all the lights up required a crane.

“It took about seven to eight days to get down to ground level with lights,” he said.

Crews have been working for close to a month to get the whole park set up.

“All our displays are up today, so we’re troubleshooting anything that we need to and wiring everything in, getting it ready for next week,” Horton said.

Horton is looking forward to turning it on for good and letting everyone enjoy it.

“It means a lot when we come out here, see everything lit up, see all the hard work pays off,” he said.

