Businesses win big during Columbia County soccer tournament

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major soccer tournament is back in Columbia County this week, and leaders hope to see another big boost in the economy as teams from all over the country eat, shop and stay in the area.

The tournament is at Blanchard Woods Park, bringing 12 teams and more than 1,000 visitors.

“They’ve really enjoyed it,” said Brian Marshall, Columbia County sales and promotions manager. “You know, the weather has been a little chilly for this time of year, but they’ve embraced it. They’ve enjoyed going out to the restaurants in the supermarkets and they’ve really enjoyed being in town.”

Restaurants like T-Bonz Steakhouse, where some full teams have gone for lunch and dinner.

Staff at both YourPie locations in Columbia County said they didn’t want to talk because they were afraid a team would walk in and cause them to be really busy.

All the business is created by a soccer field the county keeps at the best quality in order to keep events like this coming to town.

“If you don’t have a quality pitch, they’re not going to come in, and we heard three or four coaches at the banquet tell the players, ‘This is one of the best pitches you’re ever gonna play on your life,’” Marshall said.

And the field has seen a lot of action this week.

“We heard some roars in the crowd with some league goals that have been very meaningful for the teams,” Marshall said. “Now we’re down to the final four teams that are here.”

Those final four match-ups will take place Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

All four of the final teams were already in Columbia County from the previous time Blanchard Woods Park hosted the tournament, allowing the teams to recognize the area a little more.

“Everybody’s getting a little bit more familiar with the area,” Marshall said. “They’re getting familiar with us. And how we run things here and they’re really happy with how everything is going and arrangements.”

