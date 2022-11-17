Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be with 36-year-old James Warren Martin.(WHP/Casper PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance,” 36-year-old James Warren Martin.

The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-36929

If you see them, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information, call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County

Latest News

‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with ax, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
Georgia Cancer Center 'Commit to Quit'
Georgia Cancer Center 'Commit to Quit'
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Eric Parker
‘God wasn’t through with me’: Coach opens up about medical emergency