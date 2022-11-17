Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

In Aiken, ‘One Table’ event brings the community together

Aiken's "One Table" event is a chance for the community to come together and give thanks with friends and loved ones.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, tens of thousands of people have attended Aiken’s “One Table” event.

It’s a chance for the community to come together and give thanks with friends and loved ones.

The event was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but is back this year.

The University of South Carolina Aiken held an event Wednesday where where students, faculty members and staff came together and even donated coats for children in need.

Other than the meal and the coat donations, there was an auction for donated centerpieces.

That money will go toward scholarships as well as USC Aiken’s Impact program.

MORE | Grant helps Golden Harvest grow programs to feed the hungry

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says