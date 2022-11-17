In Aiken, ‘One Table’ event brings the community together

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, tens of thousands of people have attended Aiken’s “One Table” event.

It’s a chance for the community to come together and give thanks with friends and loved ones.

The event was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but is back this year.

The University of South Carolina Aiken held an event Wednesday where where students, faculty members and staff came together and even donated coats for children in need.

Other than the meal and the coat donations, there was an auction for donated centerpieces.

That money will go toward scholarships as well as USC Aiken’s Impact program.

