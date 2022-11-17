2 sentenced in murder tied to Ga. illegal labor conspiracy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the murder of a whistleblower who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme that fraudulently employed undocumented workers.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon, was sentenced to 584 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against a witness, while Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 240 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Perez-Bravo to pay restitution of $1.33 million to the family of the victim, and ordered Rangel-Rubio to pay $1.35 million in restitution to the victim’s family and to another worker for lost wages.

Both Perez-Bravo and Rangel-Rubio are citizens of Mexico illegally present in the United States and are subject to deportation after completion of their prison terms.

A third defendant, Rangel-Rubio’s brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon – also an illegal immigrant – faces a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison after being found guilty at trial in October on charges including conspiracy to retaliate against a witness and conspiracy to kill a witness. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree – a company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way. Working with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio – also a Mexican citizen illegally in the United States – the two schemed to hire illegal aliens to work for the company, and then routed their paychecks to their own bank accounts where they skimmed a portion of the pay.

The conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Eliud Montoya, a United States citizen who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Montoya, according to prosecutors.

