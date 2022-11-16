Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department, updates reporters on the status of sheriff's recruits that were hit by a car on Wednesday morning during a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle, and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver.

In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Tyrique Robinson
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Red Kettle Campaign, and more!
MM
Dr. Coffin teaches about Alzheimer's Disease
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County man awaits sentencing for producing child porn
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution