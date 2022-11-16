Staffer charged with battery against Evans Elementary pupil

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District.

It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation involving a student, the district said.

The student’s parents were immediately contacted and the student was evaluated by the school nurse.

No injuries were reported, according to the district.

The paraprofessional, James Mock, was immediately placed on administrative leave from the school, pending an investigation by school district police.

Mock issued his resignation during the investigation and has been charged with simple battery, the district said.

He’d been employed with the district since 2018.

The matter has been reported to the state professional standards commission.

Staff members are routinely and professionally trained on how to properly de-escalate a situation while keeping students safe, the district said.

“The Columbia County School District never condones the use of improper restraint on students at any time,” the district said in a statement. “It is inacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

