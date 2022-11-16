Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Staffer charged with battery against Evans Elementary pupil

Evans Elementary School
Evans Elementary School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District.

It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation involving a student, the district said.

The student’s parents were immediately contacted and the student was evaluated by the school nurse.

MORE | At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’

No injuries were reported, according to the district.

The paraprofessional, James Mock, was immediately placed on administrative leave from the school, pending an investigation by school district police.

Mock issued his resignation during the investigation and has been charged with simple battery, the district said.

He’d been employed with the district since 2018.

The matter has been reported to the state professional standards commission.

Staff members are routinely and professionally trained on how to properly de-escalate a situation while keeping students safe, the district said.

“The Columbia County School District never condones the use of improper restraint on students at any time,” the district said in a statement. “It is inacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

MORE | New details on staffer accused of sex with high school student

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Amazon fulfillment
Mass layoffs begin as Amazon aims to trim its workforce
Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
Police charge groomer caught on camera hitting dog in Upstate
Augusta Commission on Aug. 30, 2022
Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023
Nickolas Thomas is shown during his arrest by Grovetown police.
Suspect arrested in Grovetown aggravated assault case