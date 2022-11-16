Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17, 2022, will receive their rebate by the end of the year. To track your rebate status, click the link here.

More details on the rebates can be found at SCDOR’s website, linked here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Tyrique Robinson
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

Latest News

Travis Doss, Board of Elections
Georgia officials discuss Warnock’s lawsuit on Saturday voting
No early voting runoff election on Saturday
No early voting runoff election on Saturday
Tragic passing of school board election winner
Tragic passing of school board election winner
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide