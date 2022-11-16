Submit Photos/Videos
Sandersville Police search for suspect in armed robbery

Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-through window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Jefferson is still missing, if you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact 911.

Salvation Army announces start of annual Red Kettle Campaign