Sandersville Police search for suspect in armed robbery

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-through window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Jefferson is still missing, if you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact 911.

