Salvation Army announces start of annual Red Kettle Campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army has announced that the start of their annual Red Kettle Campaign will be Friday.

The Salvation Army was founded in 1856 in London. It started as a church to reach low-income families and the bells started as a signal in support for those families.

It came to Augusta in 1891.

The Red Kettle Campaign is their largest fundraiser of the year.

It calls the community to help those in need. The money raised stays in Augusta and supports shelters, families, and homeless prevention programs.

The Kettles now have QR codes and credit card scanners, if you wish to donate but don’t have cash.

For more information about the Salvation Army or the campaign, visit their website.

