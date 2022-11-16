Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Salvation Army announces start of annual Red Kettle Campaign

By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army has announced that the start of their annual Red Kettle Campaign will be Friday.

The Salvation Army was founded in 1856 in London. It started as a church to reach low-income families and the bells started as a signal in support for those families.

It came to Augusta in 1891.

MORE | Georgia state parks offer trackchair vehicles

The Red Kettle Campaign is their largest fundraiser of the year.

It calls the community to help those in need. The money raised stays in Augusta and supports shelters, families, and homeless prevention programs.

The Kettles now have QR codes and credit card scanners, if you wish to donate but don’t have cash.

For more information about the Salvation Army or the campaign, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Bobby Sturkey
Columbia County man gets 10 years in prison for drug activity
John Jefferson
Man wanted in Sandersville
Burke County man awaits sentencing for producing child porn
Burke County man awaiting sentencing for child porn
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Red Kettle Campaign, and more!