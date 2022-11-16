Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Tyrique Robinson
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Red Kettle Campaign, and more!
Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
MM
Dr. Coffin teaches about Alzheimer's Disease
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County man awaits sentencing for producing child porn
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution