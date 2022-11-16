Lincoln County football leans on family to find success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincoln County football is coming off their first Region 8-A Division II Championship in 10 years.

The night wasn’t just about the 34-0 win over the Warren County Screaming Devils, it wasn’t about the Red Devils clinching a first round bye in the playoffs, but rather who seniors Trey Huff and Franklin Brown were celebrating with.

Doug Huff and Elridge Wynn have had a front row seat to their son’s success this season.

Doug took the defensive coordinator and assistant coaching job at Lincoln County two years ago.

“I‘m a coach with him when I’m at school, and I’m a dad, when we go home, I don’t take anything that happens out here on the football field home. So if there’s something that needs to be handled here for football, and I take care of it here, and then then I’m Daddy at home,” said Doug.’

A tough line to straddle, “He’s on me pretty good. It’s pretty special to have your dad on the field with you all times,” said Trey.

But also a welcome one for the quarterback and safety.

“If I have any questions about anything. I’ll explain it to me, So, I feel like I have an advantage over so like my opponents,” Trey said.

‘Coach’ comes with its own set of perks, especially if your son is in your playbook.

“Most of the time he hears my voice on the field over everyone else. I don’t know how, but I’m calling out to tell them where to go, and he gets there. So, I think that’s a huge advantage for him on defense,” said Wynn.

Wynn coaches the defensive end squad and also the wide receiver group, both positions where Brown excels.

“When you’re playing bad, he knows. He’s going to get on me, but it’s fun. The criticism helps me grow,” said Brown.

Wynn won a region title for Lincoln County when he was a senior high school. From their first football practice until their last, it’s a time that neither will forget.

“Most most parents don’t get to coach their kids, or spend that much time with him on a daily basis. We spent a lot of time together on and off the field I’ll miss that,” said Wynn.

“Regardless if we win or lose, we find each other after the game before we come off the field, and I hug him and tell him I love him and he does the same,” said Doug.

The Red Devils take on Wilkinson County Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.