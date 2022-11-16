Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday.

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.

KIDS EVENTS

Thanksgiving Holiday Mini-Camp- Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wine and Design, Augusta

During camp, we will spend days discovering and creating all things Fall. Children must bring a snack, lunch, and a water bottle. Turkey Giveaway- D. brown foundation inc. Thursday 10 am – 5 p.m.

Give Thanks Family Paint Night- Nov. 23, 3-5 p.m., Wine $ Design, Augusta

Is the family in town for Thanksgiving? Looking for something everyone can do? W&D Augusta’s got you. Get the family out of the house and come paint.

Kids Thanksgiving Movie Afternoon- Nov. 23, 4-5:30 p.m., Nancy Carson Library

Drop in to watch some fun holiday shorts before the festivities begin. Bring your refreshments. Shorts to be shown: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Garfield’s Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Garfield’s Christmas.

EVENTS FOR EVERYONE

Thanksgiving Community Food Drive- Nov. 7-19, Davis Appliance and Furniture

3rd Annual Thanksgiving food drive, collecting foods to pair with donated turkeys for over 70 families.

Food Drive for National Hunger- Nov. 16-Nov. 24, Aiken County School District

Aiken County school district is hosting a food drive for national hunger and awareness week this week. It is collecting canned and dry goods this week that will be placed in the blessing boxes across the county next week for Thanksgiving.

The Feast before the Feast- Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m., Carrie Mays Community Center

The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving with us.

Annual Thanksgiving Drive- Nov. 17, 5 p.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Department

Officials say due to the rising costs in turkey they will not provide it this year. You can select either ham or hen this year. You must have your driver’s license and only one meal will be available per vehicle.

Turkey in a Box- Nov. 19, 8:30-10 a.m., Wagener Fire Department

Aiken Electric Cooperative support, the food distribution initiative in Wagener, S.C., presented by Area Churches Together Serving.

Holiday in the Park- Nov. 19-Jan 1, Six Flags over Georgia

This year, the park’s flagship , wintertime event boasts all-new experiences, like the Six Flags Holiday Market, magical, new live shows, and the return of guest-favorite attractions, shows, food, and more.

Thanksgiving Meal- Nov. 20, 5-6 p.m., Augusta Dream Center

Augusta Dream Center will be providing a free turkey and fixings to take home for your own Thanksgiving dinner. While the giveaway is first-come, first-served, you can also join us as we sit down as a community and share a meal immediately following the giveaway.

Thanksgiving Week Buffet- Nov. 20-26, 2195 Augusta Road.

Help Walking Tall Ministries serve a full buffet every single day of Thanksgiving week by dropping off your donated meal of any kind in a 9x13 pan if possible. Sides, entrées, and desserts are needed, everyone is welcome to come to eat daily even on holidays at 9 am sharp.

Friendsgiving Party- Nov. 23, 4-10:45 p.m., Top Dawg Tavern

Thanksgiving Dinner- Nov. 24, 3-11 p.m., Atomic City Cafe, New Ellenton

2nd Annual dinner for anyone who doesn’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving, anyone with no family. After there will be a clothes drive for people in need. Leftovers are taken to retirement homes in the area.

Celebrate Thanksgiving- Nov. 24, 12-8 p.m., Crowne Plaza North Augusta

Salt + Marrow Kitchen, located at Crowne Plaza North Augusta, is taking the stress out of the holidays this year with a Thanksgiving feast to remember! Join us for a 3-Course Family-Style Prix-Fixe.

Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner- Nov. 24, 6-9 p.m., Capri Lounge

Capri Lounge is happy to bring back our annual Thanksgiving Day Potluck Dinner for 2022. We cordially invite everyone in the community to bring a dish.

Thanksgiving Meal Competition- McNeely’s Place

The Post and Courier North Augusta giving away a complete Thanksgiving meal, catered by Something So Right Events.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.