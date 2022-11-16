Georgia state parks offer trackchair vehicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia is now the latest state to offer action trackchair vehicles for use at state parks.

These vehicles use tank-like tracks to navigate rough terrain.

The state’s department of natural resources is now partnering with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to offer the chairs.

They will go to nearly a dozen of its parks--free of charge. the vehicles cost more than $12,000 each, with local foundations often picking up the tab.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.