Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia state parks offer trackchair vehicles

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia is now the latest state to offer action trackchair vehicles for use at state parks.

These vehicles use tank-like tracks to navigate rough terrain.

MORE | How AU’s partnership with coroner’s office is saving thousands of lives

The state’s department of natural resources is now partnering with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to offer the chairs.

They will go to nearly a dozen of its parks--free of charge. the vehicles cost more than $12,000 each, with local foundations often picking up the tab.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Tyrique Robinson
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Red Kettle Campaign, and more!
MM
Dr. Coffin teaches about Alzheimer's Disease
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County man awaits sentencing for producing child porn
MM
Will Rogers teaches you how to budget for your wedding day!
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County man gets 10 years in prison for drug activity