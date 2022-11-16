Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry the rest of the week with well below normal temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening, but we are expecting to return to clear skies late tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly this evening in the 40s and then drop to the mid-30s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph overnight.

The sun finally returns Thursday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected Friday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Sunshine and chilly highs in the mid-50s stick around during the day Friday. Winds will be out of the northwest generally less than 10 mph.

Staying dry this weekend with temperatures remaining below average. Morning lows Saturday will be near 30 and afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph most of the weekend.

Cold outlook the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 20s by early Friday.
Cold outlook the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 20s by early Friday.(WRDW)

