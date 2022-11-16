Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County man gets 10 years in prison for drug activity

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution.

Bobby Lewis Sturkey, 51. of Harlem, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Sturkey to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

MORE | Man wanted for aggravated assault in Grovetown arrested

“Meth is a deadly, dangerous and highly addictive drug that increasingly is present in fatal overdoses,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Bobby Sturkey helped fuel this epidemic and the violent crime it supports, and he is being held accountable.”

According to court documents and testimony, Sturkey’s illegal activities came to the attention of law enforcement authorities in early 2020. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant on Sturkey’s rural home in January 2021, finding high-grade methamphetamine and firearms in the residence.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah L. Johnson.

