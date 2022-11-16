Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County man awaits sentencing for producing child porn

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man faces decades in prison after admitting he coerced a child to produce sexually explicit images.

Keyshawn Omar Cooper, 20, of Waynesboro, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to production of child pornography. The plea subjects Cooper to a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison, along with payment of restitution and substantial financial penalties, followed by a minimum of five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

As described in court, Cooper admitted that around May 9, 2021, he communicated via an internet application with a child in Missouri, and persuaded the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating visual depictions that the victim then sent to Cooper.

MORE | New details on staffer accused of sex with high school student

The child’s mother discovered the activity and reported it to police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri who enlisted the assistance of the FBI in identifying and locating Cooper.

The investigation determined that the child and Cooper met online while playing a video game.

“The FBI has unfortunately seen an increasing amount of sextortion crimes across the country over the past year and we want this plea to send a message that we make crimes targeting children a top priority”, said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Let this be a reminder to parents and caregivers, people can pretend to be anyone online, and you need to remain vigilant with monitoring your child’s online activity and educating them about the risks of communicating with strangers.”

