Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion.

The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1.

“The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality government services to the citizens of Augusta,” Interim City Administrator Takiyah A. Douse said.

The budget covers six strategic priorities:

Economic development

External relationships

Infrastructure

Governance and finance

Public safety

Quality of life

It was built using data received from Augusta citizens and businesses through an online budget survey.

“I applaud the Augusta Commission, Interim Administrator Douse, and the Finance Department for the hard work in developing a budget that supports the needs of our community and advances the work of our government,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

The budget is a decrease from the 2022 amended budget of $1.09 billion.

“Although our work is far from done, this plan provides a path forward in ensuring that we remain structurally balanced as we continue investing in our community and promote initiatives that benefit our residents,” Douse said.

We’ve reached out to the city for a copy of the budget. Here’s the budget as originally proposed to the commission a few weeks ago.

SEE THE FULL BUDGET:

SEE THE BUDGET PRESENTATION:

