Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023

Augusta Commission on Aug. 30, 2022
Augusta Commission on Aug. 30, 2022(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion.

The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1.

“The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality government services to the citizens of Augusta,” Interim City Administrator Takiyah A. Douse said.

The budget covers six strategic priorities:

  • Economic development
  • External relationships
  • Infrastructure
  • Governance and finance
  • Public safety
  • Quality of life

It was built using data received from Augusta citizens and businesses through an online budget survey.

“I applaud the Augusta Commission, Interim Administrator Douse, and the Finance Department for the hard work in developing a budget that supports the needs of our community and advances the work of our government,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

The budget is a decrease from the 2022 amended budget of $1.09 billion.

“Although our work is far from done, this plan provides a path forward in ensuring that we remain structurally balanced as we continue investing in our community and promote initiatives that benefit our residents,” Douse said.

We’ve reached out to the city for a copy of the budget. Here’s the budget as originally proposed to the commission a few weeks ago.

SEE THE FULL BUDGET:

SEE THE BUDGET PRESENTATION:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Evans Elementary School
Staffer charged with battery against Evans Elementary pupil
Amazon fulfillment
Mass layoffs begin as Amazon aims to trim its workforce
Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
Police charge groomer caught on camera hitting dog in Upstate
Nickolas Thomas is shown during his arrest by Grovetown police.
Suspect arrested in Grovetown aggravated assault case