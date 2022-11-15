Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Harold Bell, 24, was last seen on Monday at 9:30 p.m. near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta.

Bell was wearing a black Nike hoodie with white letters and blue jeans. He is five foot 11 inches tall and weights 156 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a gray Ford Focus passenger vehicle with a California tag.

If anyone has information on Bell, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.