Ossoff to unveil report on alleged medical abuse at Ga. detention site
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Jon Ossoff will unveil the results of his 18-month bipartisan investigation into medical mistreatment of women in U.S. detention.
The bipartisan investigation uncovered that female detainees at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia were subjected to “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures” — often without their consent or understanding, according to Ossoff’s staff.
The Ossoff-led committee is the same one that focused in recent months on ongoing problems with family housing at Fort Gordon, a problem News 12′s I-TEAM has been investigating for more than a decade.
