Ossoff to unveil report on alleged medical abuse at Ga. detention site

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Jon Ossoff will unveil the results of his 18-month bipartisan investigation into medical mistreatment of women in U.S. detention.

MORE | Ossoff bill on Civil Rights-era slayings goes to Biden’s desk

The bipartisan investigation uncovered that female detainees at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia were subjected to “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures” — often without their consent or understanding, according to Ossoff’s staff.

The Ossoff-led committee is the same one that focused in recent months on ongoing problems with family housing at Fort Gordon, a problem News 12′s I-TEAM has been investigating for more than a decade.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

