Ossoff bill on Civil Rights-era slayings heads to Biden’s desk

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to investigate unsolved lynchings and Civil Rights-era murders is one step closer to becoming law.

On Monday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill to help the Civil Cold Case Review Board investigate the cases.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate in September and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

While then-President Donald Trump formally authorized the review board in 2019, its members were not confirmed and finalized until more than three years later.

The legislation from Ossoff, D-Ga., and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s bipartisan legislation will extend the board’s term through 2027, ensuring it has time to conduct its investigations.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., introduced the companion bill in the House.

“I rise this afternoon in pursuit of justice for the Black men and Black women abducted, beaten, and killed during the segregation era in the American South, and in retaliation for their participation in the Civil Rights Movement,” Ossoff said on the Senate floor in September. “We will demonstrate that the United States will never rest in the pursuit of truth and justice for those who were lynched, abducted, beaten, killed, and assaulted in the segregation era South and during the Civil Rights Movement.”

