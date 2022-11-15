North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
Nov. 15, 2022
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop.
Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown.
For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the meeting questionnaire.
