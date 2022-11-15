Submit Photos/Videos
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are managing during the coronavirus.(Hanson Lu (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked.

The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone number and provide the client’s EBT card number to unlock the benefits.

MORE | 2-year-old found at bottom of S.C. hotel pool

If you are a SNAP recipient and receive a text claiming that your EBT card is locked, do not respond, state officials warn.

The agency reminded SNAP recipients to stay vigilant against unauthorized purchases using their EBT card. Here are some additional steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud:

  • Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members.
  • Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household, as this would give an individual access to your benefits.
  • Your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN; Change your PIN often. You can do that today by calling the number on the back of your EBT card. You can also change your PIN online at https://www.connectebt.com/scebtclient/index.jsp.
  • Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized purchases. If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.
  • To report suspicious activity or SNAP fraud, the public is encouraged to make a report to the USDA Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-424-9121 or online here.

To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA’s SNAP scam alert webpage at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts.

