Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days.
Company to pay $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Cyber security program for Columbia Co. students
Cyber security program for Columbia Co. students