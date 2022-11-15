Local Down syndrome karate student trains for black belt

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boy in Aiken County will attempt to become the first person with Down Syndrome to achieve a black belt at his school, Watford School of Karate.

We joined him as he trains for his big day.

For four and a half years, Andy Watford’s taught Fogle.

“If somebody ever grabbed him and thought he was gonna be an easy victim, he would light them up,” said Watford.

You better not mess with Lee Fogle.

“The way he walks and moves, he’s confident, and when you’ve got confidence, it makes a difference in somebody is gonna make you a victim or not,” he said.

Watford’s been teaching for more than four decades, but he’s never had a student like Fogle get this far. Watford says his expectations for Fogle are the same as everyone else’s.

To get that black belt, he has to earn it.

“He wants it just as bad as anybody else, right,” he asked Fogle.

“Yes sir Sensei,” he said.

Watford asked: “You want that black belt, don’t you sir?”

Fogle: “Yes sir.”

Watford: “You gonna stop there.”

Fogle: “No sir.”

His dad David Fogle has been driving him here for years.

“His drive, his fortitude, he just… he will not give up. He wants it,” he said.

His dad says it means everything to see his son’s hard work pay off.

“Proudest daddy in the world,” he said.

You’re welcome to attend his black belt ceremony on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Watford School of Karate.

