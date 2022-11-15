Submit Photos/Videos
Local Down syndrome karate student trains for black belt

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boy in Aiken County will attempt to become the first person with Down Syndrome to achieve a black belt at his school, Watford School of Karate.

We joined him as he trains for his big day.

For four and a half years, Andy Watford’s taught Fogle.

“If somebody ever grabbed him and thought he was gonna be an easy victim, he would light them up,” said Watford.

You better not mess with Lee Fogle.

“The way he walks and moves, he’s confident, and when you’ve got confidence, it makes a difference in somebody is gonna make you a victim or not,” he said.

Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas

Watford’s been teaching for more than four decades, but he’s never had a student like Fogle get this far. Watford says his expectations for Fogle are the same as everyone else’s.

To get that black belt, he has to earn it.

“He wants it just as bad as anybody else, right,” he asked Fogle.

“Yes sir Sensei,” he said.

Watford asked: “You want that black belt, don’t you sir?”

MORE | Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

Fogle: “Yes sir.”

Watford: “You gonna stop there.”

Fogle: “No sir.”

His dad David Fogle has been driving him here for years.

“His drive, his fortitude, he just… he will not give up. He wants it,” he said.

His dad says it means everything to see his son’s hard work pay off.

“Proudest daddy in the world,” he said.

You’re welcome to attend his black belt ceremony on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Watford School of Karate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

