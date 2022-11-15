Kemp goes before grand jury to testify in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp arrived in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday morning to testify Tuesday before a Fulton County special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump illegally tried to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election.

He didn’t address the public and for security reasons was allowed to use the entrance that judges use.

Twice before, Kemp was scheduled to testify before the panel. Judge Robert McBurney eventually decided that Kemp’s testimony could wait until after the Nov. 8 election.

Prosecutors will likely ask Kemp about a phone call in December 2020 in which Trump or his surrogates allegedly tried to pressure Kemp to convince state lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Getting no help from Kemp, Trump criticized Kemp publicly, even persuading former U.S. Senator David Perdue to challenge Kemp in the Republican primary election in May. Perdue’s challenge was unsuccessful.

Kemp won re-election last week without Trump’s support.

Fresh off his win, the governor might feel a little more comfortable now, answering questions before the special grand jury.

The testimony is happening on the same day Trump is expected to announce from mara largo that he’s running for president again in 2024 .

All eyes will be on that announcement as well.

