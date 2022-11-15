Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks

Scales
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July.

It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many women knew they were pregnant.

MORE | Warnock, Democrats sue to force Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff

McBurney’s ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. The lawsuit filed by doctors and advocacy groups in July also argued that Georgia’s abortion ban was invalid because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

McBurney agreed with that argument in his decision.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

MORE | Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

McBurney said when the law was enacted, “everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments — federal, state, or local — to ban abortions before viability.”

He said the state’s law “did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now.”

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

Latest News

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Kemp goes before grand jury to testify in Ga. election probe
Shooting
Coach, suspect's father react to U.Va. football shootings
Sen. Jon Ossoff
Ossoff to unveil report on alleged medical abuse at Ga. detention site