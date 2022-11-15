Submit Photos/Videos
How AU’s partnership with coroner’s office is saving thousands of lives

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is partnering with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office to save lives.

They’re doing it with a tissue donor program that officials say has helped save tens of thousands of lives over the years.

We talked to Coroner Mark Bowen and the head of AU’s Tissue Donor Services about how it works.

At the coroner’s office, there’s a space for Carl Eubanks, the director of Tissue Donor Services with AU. He works directly with Bowen.

“When a family remember dies at a scene of an accident or a home, there’s no process to give those families the option for donations, and we didn’t think that was fair, so we got with Mark and decided we need to find a way to work with these families,” said Eubanks.

The coroner will go to the scene of an accident or pronounce death. Bowen calls AU and the family to see if that person could be a candidate for a tissue transplant.

“We’ve probably helped anywhere from 30 to 50,000 people who needed transplants,” said Eubanks. “Everything we do, we try to keep local, but one tissue donor can help up to 100 people.”

Those transplants could include heart arteries, veins, bones, and more.

“We’re not going to let it sit on the shelf or sit in the freezer. We’re going to give it to someone who needs it now,” he said.

Bowen says there was so much missed before this program was started years ago.

“It’s bad that someone has to die, but at least the family can get some closure from helping out someone else,” said Bowen.

Helping families on both sides with why Eubanks continues to do this after 30 years.

“The look in their eyes when they do that just is why I keep doing what I do, so it means a lot to me when we’re helping so many people,” said Eubanks.

