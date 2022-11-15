Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia men push for more access to prostate cancer screenings, especially among Black men

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It affects one out of eight men but Prostate Cancer is treatable when detected early. Men here in Georgia are doing all they can to make sure all men, especially Black men in rural areas, have access to life-saving testing and treatment.

“I know we don’t want to talk about it but we need to,” said Josh Woods, Southeast Chapter Director of ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer.

Prostate cancer seems to run in Josh Woods’s family. He decided to start working on the offense with a group called ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer. He is not just working with a group, trying to find a cure for Prostate Cancer, he is trying to raise awareness within the black community.

RELATED: Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US

He shares that passion with Darrell Sabbs, who just won ZERO’s, Early Detection Impact Award. Darrell has been partnering with the healthcare community, with black churches and barbershops, trying to bridge the gap and make sure men have access to prostate exams.

“We have trained the men from the church...in prostate cancer disease and how to do outreach. We were able to give them mini-grants to start up pop-up clinics in their own communities,” said Darrell Sabbs, Early Detection Impact Award recipient.

”To date, he has had 6 events and over 800 men have been tested,” said Josh.

LEARN MORE: ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

