Ga. Thanksgiving travel expected to hit nearly 20-year high

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally, that won’t be the case in the Peach State.

AAA expects more than 1.6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That would be the most since 2005 and 26,000 more than last year.

Nationally, 54.6 million people are expected to travel.

Despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.

In Georgia, 1.5 million will take a road trip, an increase of 14,000 people from last year. Meanwhile, 114,307 Georgians are expected to fly and 26,694 are expected to take some other form of transportation.

HIGHER PRICES • Airfares cost 22% more this Thanksgiving than last year • Hotel nights cost 17% more than they did 2021 • On the other hand, car rentals cost 7% less

Pump prices have been fluctuating this month and could be a near record for the holiday. GasBuddy expects the national average to hit $3.68 a gallon on Thanksgiving Day. The previous record was $3.44 in 2012.

In Georgia, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was also in 2012, at $3.28 per gallon. On Tuesday, drivers paid an average price of $3.16 per gallon, or 6 cents less than what Georgia drivers paid last Thanksgiving.

The average Tuesday in Augusta is $3.12.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Montrae Waiters, Georgia spokeswoman for AAA. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

The busiest travel times are expected to be Nov. 23 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Although travel is up, 73% of respondents in the website’s survey said they won’t be crossing state lines.

If you’re flying, AAA says you should check-in early online, monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app, arrive two to three hours before departure, and pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.